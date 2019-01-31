Everyday staples just got a chic, modern update thanks to YouTube fashion maven Amanda Steele’s debut collection, aptly named STEELE. The 19-year-old social media star sat down with Stylish on Wednesday, January 30, to dish on her model-off-duty vibe and why she loves to borrow typical male-style trends and make them her own.

Her first drop includes every day must-haves that the vlogger was craving in her own closet: think casual tops, biker shorts, satin-pajama-inspired pants and more items that can take you from day-to-night.

“Since as long as I remember, I’ve wanted to be a fashion designer,” Steele told Stylish. “I hope my clothing can make my followers feel like a boss. I want them to feel confident, sexy and smart in their own skin.”

And that’s exactly how the model feels when getting dressed in the morning. Her day-to-day look is all about feeling powerful but comfortable at the same time. “I love a business casual look and love to pair a blazer with denim and some heels,” she said.

Based on her social media pictures, Steele is constantly serving looks no matter where she’s going. “I think model off duty vibes show a strong, successful and confident woman. … I really love the latex pant, suede skirt, and the vegan leather blazer from my collection,” she revealed.

Another look Steele can’t get enough of? “I am obsessed with menswear. I almost want to strictly wear menswear inspired pieces,” she exclaimed. “I love androgynous pieces.”

Overall, the It-girl likes to keep her look sophisticated, but effortless at the same time without trying too hard. “I think I’m over the trend of doing too much. I used to be super match-y with my outfits and coordinating colors, prints and over-the-top jewelry layering,” she admitted. “It used to be so trendy and fashionable, but now I just think it comes off as doing too much. Simplicity is key for me to look put together.”

