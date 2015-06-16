



Tick tock, ladies and gents!

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 21—officially less than one week away—which means you have just enough time to find your pops the perfect gift. Not sure where to start? Us Weekly can help you out there!

We rounded up nine of the coolest presents for all kinds of dads: superhero buffs, booze connoisseurs, and even those brand-spankin’-new dads, too. (Here’s to you times two, Prince William!)

Scroll down to see the picks. (And don’t forget the HUG!)

1. DC Comics Superman Revealed Be-the-Character Apron Because everyone knows your dad’s a secret superhero (in no small part thanks to his grilling skills). ($22, Bedbathandbeyond.com)

2. Soxfords “Pow!” Tie Bar Because even though he’s all grown up, your dad’s still a total comic book nerd. ($35, Soxfords.com)

3. PEZ Presidents of the United States Vol. IV Because your dad’s the ultimate history buff. (And the fourth of seven volumes features Honest Abe!) ($13, Pez.com)

4. Jack Spade Rad Dad Pocket Square Because, just as it’s embroidered in the corner, he is rad—and he deserves to carry that reminder with him wherever he goes. ($28, Jackspade.com)

5. Catch 22 Cards “Great Job” Card Because let’s be honest: You did turn out awesome! ($5, Etsy.com)

6. Michael Kors “Aiden” Silver-Tone and Leather Watch Because sometimes, you just have to splurge on your best friend. ($275, Michaelkors.com)

7. Double-Walled Boston Cocktail Shaker Because when it comes to a cocktail, your dad’s pickier than James Bond. Bonus: You can monogram the stainless-steel shaker with his initials. ($33, Williams-sonoma.com)

8. Enjoy the Wood Breaking Bad Customized Cutting Board Because your dad understands that you have to mourn when your favorite TV show ends. (Also, this is just fierce.) ($21, Etsy.com)

9. Clever Fox Apparel Dad Shirt and Baby Onesie Set And because this guy hasn’t gotten sleep in weeks. (Hang in there, new dad!) ($33, Etsy.com)