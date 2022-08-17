Florence Pugh isn’t going to let haters keep her down! The actress addressed the backlash surrounding her decision to wear a dazzling pink see-through dress to the Valentino Haute Couture show last month, calling the chatter “alarming.”

“I was comfortable with my small breasts,” Pugh, 26, said in her September 2022 cover story for Harper’s Bazaar, which was published on Tuesday, August 16. “And showing them like that — it aggravated [people] that I was comfortable.”

She continued: “It was just alarming, how perturbed they were. They were so angry that I was confident, and they wanted to let me know they would never wank over me. Well, don’t.”

The Midsommar star previously spoke out about the criticism via Instagram on July 10. The fashion show had taken place one day prior.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing,” the Hawkeye actress began in the caption, sharing photos of herself in the Barbie pink tulle design. “I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.”

Pugh went on to express her disappointment in people’s ability to “totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.”

She continued: “It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

While Pugh found the commentary concerning, she asserted that she wouldn’t be made to feel ashamed of her physique.

“Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14,” the Little Women star added in her social media post. “So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested.’ I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.”

It was also in her Harper’s Bazaar interview that Pugh revealed some personal news: she and Zach Braff have split after three years of dating.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Pugh told the magazine. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential