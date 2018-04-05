Flying Wedding Veils Are a Thing in China and They Are Wild

Here comes the . . . flying veil!

A video posted earlier this month on the Shanghaiist Facebook page shows a bride standing quietly. Suddenly, a sheer veil sails across the other end of the aisle and lands right on her head. And it’s flawless — there are no adjustments to be made!

Though it looks like pure magic, it all comes down to physics. BuzzFeed explained on Wednesday, April 4, that the accessory is strung up on two runners and then zips down the aisle along two rails on the ceiling.

Meanwhile, it should come as no surprise that the over-the-top trend is taking the internet by storm.

The latest wedding craze The latest wedding craze Posted by Shanghaiist on Saturday, March 31, 2018

“Wow I’m not having a wedding unless there’s a flying veil that drops on me from the sky as I’m walking down the aisle,” wrote one person on Twitter. Added another: “It’s official . . . I’m not getting married if my veil isn’t flying. Sorry not sorry.” A third joked “we should improve it . . . what about white doves flying in with the veil and dropping it over the bride?”

Since the flying veil clip was shared on Facebook, it has been viewed more than five million times. And the comments — there are nearly 10,000 of them — are just as amazing. “Will the divorce papers be delivered the same way?” wrote one user. Another noted that it “looks kinda scary.”

