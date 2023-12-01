Fran Drescher Looks Straight Out of ‘The Nanny’ at the WIF Honors

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fran Drescher‘s latest look would have Mr. Sheffield’s jaw on the floor.

The SAG-AFTRA president attended the 2023 WIF Honors on Hollywood on Thursday, November 30, celebrating women in film. She wore all leopard for the occasion — from her dress, to her bag, to her heels. Fran Fine vibes!

Need a leopard dress like this to add some fierce fashion to your own closet? We’ve found you a great alternative on Amazon!

Get the Floerns Leopard-Print Lantern-Sleeve Bodycon Dress for just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Floerns dress is definitely giving The Nanny in all of the best ways. It’s got the print, the defined bust, the flattering silhouette and the overall glamorous look we were hoping for. It’s ready for events of all kinds, from date nights to red carpets!

This dress also comes in multiple other leopard prints, but in more unexpected colors like green and purple. If you like the natural look, however, don’t go anywhere. We’ve picked out seven other dresses you might adore as well. Check them out below!

Shop more leopard dresses we love:

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!