Stylish

Fran Drescher Looks Straight Out of ‘The Nanny’ at the WIF Honors

By
Fran Drescher at the WIF Honors Celebrating 50 Years Presented by Max Mara in Hollywood, CA on November 30, 2023.
Fran Drescher at the WIF Honors Celebrating 50 Years Presented by Max Mara in Hollywood, CA on November 30, 2023.Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WIF

Fran Drescher‘s latest look would have Mr. Sheffield’s jaw on the floor.

The SAG-AFTRA president attended the 2023 WIF Honors on Hollywood on Thursday, November 30, celebrating women in film. She wore all leopard for the occasion — from her dress, to her bag, to her heels. Fran Fine vibes!

Need a leopard dress like this to add some fierce fashion to your own closet? We’ve found you a great alternative on Amazon!

Fran Drescher at the WIF Honors Celebrating 50 Years Presented by Max Mara in Hollywood, CA on November 30, 2023.
Fran Drescher at the WIF Honors Celebrating 50 Years Presented by Max Mara in Hollywood, CA on November 30, 2023. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Get the Floerns Leopard-Print Lantern-Sleeve Bodycon Dress for just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Floerns dress is definitely giving The Nanny in all of the best ways. It’s got the print, the defined bust, the flattering silhouette and the overall glamorous look we were hoping for. It’s ready for events of all kinds, from date nights to red carpets!

One woman, beautiful elegant young lady, walking the city street.

This dress also comes in multiple other leopard prints, but in more unexpected colors like green and purple. If you like the natural look, however, don’t go anywhere. We’ve picked out seven other dresses you might adore as well. Check them out below!

Floerns Women's Leopard Print V Neck Lantern Sleeve Bodycon Dress Brown M
Floerns

Floerns Leopard-Print Lantern-Sleeve Bodycon Dress

$41
Shop more leopard dresses we love:

CHARMYI Wrap Dress for Women Casual V Neck Floral Party Swing A-Line Faux Wrap Dresses Midi Plain Tunic Printed Cute Simple Ruched Knee Length 3/4 Sleeve Fall Work Wedding Guest Apricot Leopard F08 L
CHARMYI

Charmyi Wrap Dress

$32
Women's Bodyocn Long Maxi Dresses Sexy Elegant Mock Neck Long Sleeve Leopard Stretchable Club Dress Slim Fit Zipper
SxClub
You save: 10%

SxClub 3/4 Sleeve Dress

$26$29
Women's Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress - Maxi Casual Fall Leopard Print Club Party Long Tight Pencil Dresses Brown M
Sumche

Sumche Long-Sleeve Bodycon Dress

$30
Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Fran Drescher Through the Years

Fran Drescher

