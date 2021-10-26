All in the underwear! Fran Drescher has style, she has flair and she has some fabulous fashion hacks from her time on The Nanny.

The 64-year-old actress certainly established a love for leopard and an affinity for color on her ‘90s sitcom, but she also walked away with a some pretty solid styling hacks from the show’s fashion designer, Brenda Cooper. And she still swears by one of the ‘gospel’ tips to this day.

“Build your outfit from the undergarments out,” Drescher exclusively told Us Weekly’s Stylish. “Undergarments are everything in how you carry your clothes. So the right bra, the right hose, the right Spanx or body shaper is really important.”

In fact, every time Drescher, who played Fran Fine, rocked a mini with tights, there was a bit of a butt-lifting ritual that went down behind the scenes. “When I put on stockings, she [Cooper] would reach into the back and lift the cheek of my butt and snap the pantyhose over it. So the pantyhose kind of held up my cheeks.”

While the stocking snatch is a solid technique, it’s not the only trick Drescher has up her sleeve. She’s accumulated quite the lofty rolodex of beauty and style tips through the years. In addition to sleeping on her back (which is amazing for preventing wrinkles!), staying out of the sun and dressing for her skin tone, the Enter Whining author also believes in the power of detoxing her beauty routine.

Her dedication to keep her makeup bag clean (think: no toxic ingredients) is in part what inspired Drescher, who was diagnosed with uterine cancer 21 years ago, and her non-profit organization, Cancer Schmancer, to partner with Laura Geller Beauty in support of Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month.

So, armed with a mission to raise awareness and direct people’s “purchasing power,” Drescher created a 4-piece Fran’s Favorites Kit that will donate a portion of proceeds to Cancer Schmancer.

The set, which retails for $68, is complete with the Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer, Backed Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation, Baked Blush-n-Brighten Marbelized Blush and, Drescher’s personal favorite, the Mighty Pen Liquid Eyeliner.

“I absolutely get a little separation anxiety when I start to run low on this [the eyeliner],” she joked to Stylish, making a point to show off the product’s fabulous applicator that makes tightlining her lower lash line a breeze. “It’s like a Sharpie, only it’s makeup.”

The Fran’s Favorites Kit, along with the brand’s Heavenly Brows Marker, Smart Pout Transfer-Proof Lipstick and Treat-n-Go Lip Oil are truly some of her “favorite products.”

“If you just use this, you end up having such a nice, natural makeup look. When I use this stuff, people say to me, ‘Oh my god, you’re so beautiful, you’re not wearing a stitch of makeup,’” she explained. “And at certain times, I’m not wearing makeup, but sometimes, I’m wearing these products and people can’t tell because it’s very clean look.”

To shop the kit — and have a 20 percent of proceeds donated to Cancer Schmancer — head over to laurageller.com.