Gabrielle Union was glowing this weekend, and it was all thanks to Rihanna! The Being Mary Jane actress made an appearance in Miami for her best-selling book We’re Gonna Need More Wine wearing Fenty Beauty on Friday, October 27.

Her makeup artist Malika shared a beauty breakdown of Union’s look on Instagram which featured highlighter from Fenty Beauty, fake lashes by Elora Lane and Pat McGrath makeup. Rihanna’ beauty brand has been a runaway hit since it launched in September with its wide range of inclusive shares (hello, 40 colors of foundation) and high-impact shimmer products — the highlighter has been a stand out from the get-go.

And it’s not the first time she’s worn Rihanna’s beauty brand! The Flawless by Gabrielle Union founder recently confessed to being a fan of Fenty Beauty lipgloss as well. Other stars have been feeling the Fenty love as well. Supermodel Jasmine Tookes showed off a tutorial featuring Fenty Beauty in September, and Gabby Sidibe also gave it her stamp of approval. And we’re sure to see more as the line grows — we know there’s a holiday line coming!

My favorite🎁 Happy Birthday to meeeeeeeeeee! #45 A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

In addition to looking glam and gorgeous at her book appearance, the age-defying beauty also showed off a fresh-faced look in honor of her 45th birthday on Sunday, October 29.

“My favorite🎁 Happy Birthday to meeeeeeeeeee! #45,” she captioned an au naturel photo of her cuddling up to her NBA pro husband Dwayne Wade. If you can’t believe she’s actually 45, you’re not alone. Her hubby gave her a sweet shout on Instagram, saying, “45?!?!!?! You’re not playing fair. Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife @gabunion as always on this day we partying!!!”

Maybe we should all look into that Fenty highlighter. It could be the fountain of youth!

