With just two weeks to go until New York Fashion Week, Georgina Chapman’s Marchesa has reportedly decided to not go through with its Wednesday, February 14 presentation. According to the New York Post, as fallout from the sexual assault claims against Harvey Weinstein continues, Chapman and her design partner, Keren Craig, will now likely present their Fall-Winter 2018 collection digitally instead of with a live show.

As Us reported last year, Chapman was busy prepping her fashion label’s 2018 bridal collection presentation when news of the allegations against her husband first broke on October 5, 2017.

The bridal presentation did not happen as planned, and the 41-year-old designer announced on October 10, 2017 that she condemned Weinstein’s behavior and had chosen to leave him. “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” she said at the time. “I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

Known for its ethereal, embellished designs, Marchesa’s ready-to-wear and bridal collections were frequented spotted on the red carpet. Sandra Bullock’s shimmering gold gown at the 2010 Academy Awards, where she took home a Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role statue for her turn as mother Leigh Anne Tuohy in The Blind Side, was a Marchesa design, and other Hollywood A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Kate Hudson, Emma Watson, Blake Lively and Selena Gomez had all worn Chapman and Craig’s creations.

While it remains to seen what will come of the Marchesa’s Fall 2018 collection, a spokesperson for the brand shared that, “Marchesa is looking forward to presenting their Fall ’18 collection in an updated format this season.”

