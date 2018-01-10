Officially over. Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman have settled their divorce, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The disgraced studio exec, 65, and the Marchesa designer, 41, finalized the deal toward the end of 2017, according to documents obtained by Us. The agreement details a property settlement as well as a custody agreement over the couple’s two children, India, 7, and Dashiell, 4.

The settlement also includes a prenuptial agreement stating Weinstein will owe Chapman more money, given that they were married for more than ten years. However, the exes’ settlement does not entirely reflect their prenup.

As previously reported, the British fashion designer announced in October that she and Weinstein were splitting. The news came days after the Miramax producer was accused of sexual misconduct in an expośe published by The New York Times. Since the first report, more than 60 women have come forward with claims against Weinstein.

“I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family,” Weinstein told Us in a statement at the time, following news of their split. “We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate.”

The Project Runway: All Stars judge, who was spotted in London in November without her wedding ring, has kept a low profile since her ex-husband’s scandal made headlines.

Chapman’s close friend and Project Runway costar Alyssa Milano gave an update on her while appearing on Megyn Kelly Today last month. “She goes through very dark times. She’s very sad,” the Charmed alum, 45, said. “This is not easy for her, but I have no doubt that not only will she come out on the other side of this, but she deserves to. She’s a good woman.”

Us exclusively reported later that month that Chapman planned on spending Christmas with the former couple’s children in London. “Harvey will not be included in their plans,” a source told Us at the time.

Us has reached out to Weinstein and Chapman’s reps for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!