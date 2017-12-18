Harvey Weinstein won’t be watching his kids unwrap presents on Christmas Day. The producer’s estranged wife, Georgina Chapman, will likely be taking their daughter India, 7, and son Dashiell, 4, to her native London for the holidays, a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly.

“Georgina will spend Christmas with the children and Harvey will not be included in their plans,” the source tells Us.

The Marchesa designer, 41, announced she was leaving her husband of 10 years in October. The divorce revelation came less than a week after The New York Times and The New Yorker published investigative pieces detailing several accounts of alleged sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein. In a previous statement to Us Weekly, Weinstein denied allegations of non-consensual sex.

Chapman, who has been the go-to fashion house for celebrities including Blake Lively and Sandra Bullock, is now focusing on her career. “The shock has subsided at this point. She’s really thrown herself back into designing and is preparing for fashion week,” says the source. “She only communicates with Harvey about India and Dashiell and that communication is minimal.”

Alyssa Milano, who was a judge with Chapman on Project Runway: All Stars, gave an update on her friend during an appearance on Megyn Kelly Today earlier this month.

“Georgina is doing very well,” Milano said. “She’s an amazing mother. She’s an amazing woman. I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity, given the situation.”

Milano acknowledged that Chapman has “dark” moments. “She’s very sad,” the former Charmed star revealed. “This is not easy for her, but I have no doubt that not only will she come out not he other side of this, but she deserves to. She’s a good woman.”

The film mogul, 65, released a statement the day after Chapman announced their split. “I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything and we discussed what was best for our family,” he told Us. “We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild.”

