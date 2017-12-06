Alyssa Milano gave an update on Harvey Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, during an appearance on Megyn Kelly Today on Wednesday, December 6.

“Georgina is doing very well,” Milano said of the British fashion designer, who announced she was leaving the disgraced movie producer in October, less than week after The New York Times detailed decades of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein. “She’s an amazing mother. She’s an amazing woman. I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity, given the situation.”

“She goes through very dark times. She’s very sad,” the Charmed alum, who was a judge with Chapman on Project Runway: All Stars, continued. “This is not easy for her, but I have no doubt that not only will she come out on the other side of this, but she deserves to. She’s a good woman.”

Weinstein, 65, and Chapman, 41, wed in 2007 and have two children, India, 7, and Dashiell, 4, together.

As previously reported, Weinstein released a statement the day after Chapman announced their split.

“I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family,” he told Us Weekly in a statement on October 11. “We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild.”

The cofounder of Marchesa was photographed in England without her wedding ring last month for the first time since announcing her split. Weinstein, meanwhile, was fired from his own company and multiple actresses including Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Daryl Hannah have gone public with their own stories about Weinstein.

