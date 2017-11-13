Stepping out. Georgina Chapman was spotted for the first time on Friday, November 10, since separating from husband Harvey Weinstein in October in the wake of his sexual misconduct scandal.

The fashion designer, 41, was in England with one significant piece of jewelry missing – her wedding ring. She looked casual in all black, a long coat and sneakers. The sighting comes just one month after her separation was announced.

As previously reported, the British native parted ways with the Hollywood producer, 65, after numerous women made allegations of misconduct against him. In a statement to Us on October 11, Weinstein said, “I sat down with my wife, Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild.”

Shortly after, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the two are not on speaking terms. “She doesn’t want to speak to him, but she talks to his daughter Remy so that’s where she gets any necessary updates,” the insider told Us.

The couple was married for nearly 10 years and share daughter India, 7, and son Dashiell, 4. The former executive is also the father of daughters Remy, 22, Emma, 19, and Ruth, 14, with his first wife, Eve Chilton.

Weinstein was fired from his own company in October after The New York Times published an exposé on October 5 detailing three decades of sexual harassment and assault accusations against the filmmaker. Since then, actresses including Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Daryl Hannah have gone public with their own stories about Weinstein.

