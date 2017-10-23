Kate Hudson always has an inner glow, but Stylish couldn’t help but notice how much her body was glowing during her recent shoot with Net-a-Porter’s digital magazine The Edit.

The 38-year-old actress posed in couture clothes, including this Jason Wu dress, and a blonde wig for the entire shoot, which took place after she shaved her head for an upcoming movie role.

Besides Hudson’s faux hair, she showed off her shimmering skin from head to toe. Thanks to celeb manicurist Jenna Hipp, who was part of the glam squad on set, we know exactly how to get Hudson’s body glow.

Hipp first splashed Dr. Hauschka’s Revitalizing Arm and Leg Tonic on the actress’ legs, arms and chest. The toner instantly gives legs and arms an energized feeling, and reduces the appearance of varicose veins. Next, she combined H. Gillerman’s Muscle Remedy, which contains extra virgin olive oil, with her own Jenna Hipp Essential Nail and Hand Cream, and massaged it onto Hudson.

The final touch was applying Josie Maran’s Argan Enlightenment Illumizer, which brightens and evens skin tone, with a foundation brush.

If you want to snag Hudson’s workout and wellness routine too, the mother of two swears by yoga and meditation. “Exercise and meditation improve our moods and keep us healthy,” the Fabletics founder explains to The Edt. “So that’s what I do. I’ve tried all kinds of yoga, but transcendental meditation is the one I always go back to. It’s so simple and quiet.”

