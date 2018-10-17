We are all about hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen below!

This week Gwen and deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri as well as senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed celebrity hairstylist Rita Hazan to the program to talk all about Duchess Meghan’s hair — and more specifically her hair color.

But first the exciting news: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they are pregnant upon arrival in Australia on October 15. We have royal baby fever, so naturally, talk turns to Duchess Meghan’s routine and how it has changed since getting pregnant.

And, as Gwen mentions, there were clues. Back when the Duchess of Sussex visited her facialist in Canada over the summer, she indulged in some of her favorite treatments — but skipped out on those that are not suggested for someone who might be pregnant. Talk then turns to another major clue we’ve been sitting on: Meghan Markle has changed how she dyes her hair, opting for vegan dyes as opposed to traditional color. But because there are a lot of conflicting thoughts about single-process hair color, some people opt for alternatives, as it doesn’t involve chemicals sitting on the scalp.

So the trio calls hair color expert Rita Hazan to find out everything you need to know about coloring your hair when pregnant a la Meghan Markle.

The number one thing you should do if you want to color your hair while pregnant: get permission from you doctor. Then, Hazan tells the gang that pregnant women most often highlight their hair because it doesn’t involve chemicals sitting on the scalp or turn to a vegetable dye because it’s just a stain. But if you’re a girl who does platinum? “Ask your doctor, but bleach is the removal of color, not adding. The adding of the color is what has been more problematic for pregnant women in the past,” says Hazan.

As for a single-process color, Hazan tells Us that there is so much advanced technology when it comes to hair color that as long as you get medical clearance you can keep coloring your hair.

For more of Rita Hazan’s tips for coloring your hair when pregnant like the Duchess of Sussex listen to the full episode here!

