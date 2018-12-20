We are all about that hair — and makeup and skincare too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen, Us Weekly deputy beauty and style editor Beth Shapouri and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed Hollywood hair pro Justine Marjan (the mane manager of the Kardashians — yep, Kim, Khloe and sister Kylie Jenner — as well as Olivia Culpo, Dorit Kemsley and many more) to teach Us how to go from the office to every holiday soiree in style. Oh, and she also spilled her trick for teasing hair at the crown to get a Brigitte Bardot-inspired retro bump, like she she just did on Ashley Tisdale. Speaking of that look, you might just have the High School Musical star’s hair accessory in your desk drawer. Listen to this week’s episode to hear Justine explain the easiest ways to look smokin’ hot in seconds!

For more of the week’s hair news — including exactly how to pull off Kim Kardashian’s super-flattering genie ponytail — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

