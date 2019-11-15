



We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri welcomed celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan to talk all things holiday hair, most importantly, how to make it look good, fast! Marjan’s clients include the Kardashians, Olivia Culpo, Ashley Graham, Dove Cameron, Kerry Washington and more! So surely, the bi-coastal hair expert has a few tricks up her sleeve to go from desk to date or cube to cocktails this winter.

A few days prior to her chat with Us, Marjan styled Dorit Kemsley’s hair for the 2019 People’s Choice Awards. The look was a super sleek, low bun, which perfectly complemented the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s colorful Versace gown. But what we couldn’t help but notice is that the bun is perfect for holiday parties, especially if you plan on wearing a statement-making dress like Kemsley. To help Us out, Marjan shares easy DIY styling tips and tricks to recreate the look from anywhere — even from the desk in your office. Listen!

Marjan also talks about her third collaboration with Kitsch — complete with edgy accessories that will instantly upgrade your hairstyle — even on second and third-day hair! Listen to find out what inspired the celeb-loved stylist’s collection (hint: it’s practically straight off the runway).

For more of the week's beauty and style news — including the hair product staples you need in your beauty cabinet this winter — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!