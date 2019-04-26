We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed celebrity makeup maven Nam Vo (the complexion-perfecting expert behind Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s next-level luminosity and creator of the “Dewy Dumpling” viral phenomenon) to spill her secrets. She dished her natural-looking foundation secret and shared her new favorite concealer (it’s Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice, btw). Oh, and she also told Us how to get a gorgeous glow without a speck of shimmer or glitter. But wait — there’s more! Vo let Us in on her surprisingly simple anti-aging trick (you’ll want to hear this one, so be sure to listen to the episode!)

For more of the week’s hair news — including a full recap of the hottest beauty and style looks at Coachella Weekend 2 — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

