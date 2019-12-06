



We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen welcomed designer and creator of the Ramy Brook fashion brand Ramy Brook Sharp to chat about the evolution of her brand and why her styles, beloved by celebs including Cindy Crawford (who, incidentally, is one of Sharp’s personal style icons!), are the perfect stylish staples to take you from the office to every festive event during the busy holiday season.

The fashion maven wowed Us with the story of how she started her line out of her New York City apartment, after continuously shopping for affordable easy-sexy pieces and not finding them. The first building blocks of her brand were five cute top styles and one — very short! — dress. Ten years later, and the brand now boasts two boutiques on the upper east side and in soho, a full collection of ready-to-wear and even launched denim this fall. The denim pieces are named for Sharp’s style icons, the ‘90s supermodels, including the Kate (for Kate Moss) the Helena (for Helena Christensen) and, of course, the Cindy, for glamazon Cindy Crawford, naturally!

Sharp’s designs are truly versatile and the absolute perfect picks to take you from cube to cocktail over the holiday party season. Listen to the episode to hear about the one top that can be worn a whopping six ways and which dress is a no-brainer for every situation! Wondering what styles and fabrics you can rely on in a pinch when you need to get festive fast? Sharp takes the guesswork out of getting glam!

She even tells Us how to look fabulous during every moment of your vacation. If you’re planning a winter getaway, you’re not going to want to miss this episode! Sharp shares her tried-and-true expert tips for packing for a holiday, and it’s easy to see why she always looks so perfectly put together!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including Sharp’s favorite elevated boho-chic makeup moves — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!