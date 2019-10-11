



Here at Stylish, we've never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn't talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus' dos and don'ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what's new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast.

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri welcomed beauty industry veteran Veronique Gabai to share the details of her just-launched eponymous line of super special fragrances, signature jewelry and star makeup items. Her brand is inspired by the Cote de Azur on the French Riviera, where she is from, and inexplicably creates that effortlessly sexy French girl vibe, that certain Je Ne Sais Quoi that European women are envied for.

Veronique let Us in on exactly what it took to bring the brand — which was years in the making — to life. It includes nine distinct fragrances made with ingredients that are native to the south of France and each with “a luminosity” to them, plus two “booster” fragrances, which can be used to customize a bespoke perfume creation, as well as pieces of signature chain jewelry that hold tiny fragrance flacons for scenting on-the-go. But that’s not all! There are also makeup essentials that impart that stress-free and sexy getaway glow in seconds. Check out every product here!

But we don’t just chat about products! Have you ever wondered why a whiff of rose instantly transports you back to your first kiss? Veronique explains the fascinating reason why scent is tied to memory — science is involved!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including the surprising details of one of the world’s most expensive perfume ingredient (you’ll never guess what it is!) — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

