She strikes again! Gigi Hadid has no shame in switching up her hairstyle game, but the 26-year-old model’s latest look may be her wildest yet.

Just after wrapping Paris Fashion Week, the mom of one popped over to London to walk in the Burberry autumn/winter 2023 fashion show alongside her sister, Bella Hadid.

But before hitting the catwalk, Gigi headed over to a hairstylist. The Tommy Hilfiger ambassador embraced a platinum blonde hue that was closer to white than blonde for the fashion show. That’s not all though. It appears she also decided to bleach her brows in order to complete the vibe.

While Gigi’s nearly-white hue may be her most dramatic look yet, the star has served up a handful of different looks through the years. The star notably dyed her hair a fiery red in March 2021 ahead of the Versace fashion show.

Gigi didn’t just wrap up Paris Fashion Week with a new hair color. She also made the announcement that she would be donating the entirety of her earnings from fashion month to refugee relief in Ukraine and Palestine.

“Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history. We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for something,’” she explained in her caption. “I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those supervening from the war in Ukraine as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.”

The model continued: “Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion.”

Following her announcement, Bella Hadid followed suit. “To watch my Ukrainian friends and colleagues working hard here in Europe, so close but so far from their families/friends/homes in Ukraine who are experiencing one of many brutal occupations and invasions happening right now in the world is a very emotional and humbling experience for me,” the 24-year-old model wrote via Instagram. “We rarely have control of our work schedules and this week has really shown me the strength and perseverance of the people around me who are going through pure terror. To hear their stories and emotions first hand is devastating and I wholeheartedly stand with them in support.”

