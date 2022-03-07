Showing support. Gigi Hadid followed in the footsteps of fellow model Mica Arganãraz and made the decision to donate the entirety of her fall 2022 fashion show earnings to those suffering in Ukraine.

The 26-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday, March 6, to inform her 72 million followers how she plans on contributing to relief efforts.

“Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history. We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for something,’” she explained in her caption. “I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those supervening from the war in Ukraine as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.”

She continued: “Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion.”

The Tommy Hilfiger ambassador’s post was met with kind words from her friends and fans. “Beautiful, G,” stylist Mimi Cuttrell commented, while Diane Von Furstenberg said, “Peace for ALL!” Helena Christensen added: “Setting a graceful example my beautiful friend.”

Hadid and Arganãraz aren’t alone in their support of Ukraine. Balenciaga’s creative director Demna dedicated his entire fashion show to the country.

In addition to reciting a poem as the models walked the snowy runway, he also placed t-shirts in the color of the Ukrainian flag on every guest’s seat. On top of every t-shirt was the following note”

“The war in Ukraine has triggered the pain of a past trauma I have carried in me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country and I became a forever refugee. Forever, because that’s something that stays in you. The fear, the desperation, the realization that no one wants you. But I also realized what really matters in life, the most important things, like life itself and human love and compassion.”

Demna went onto explain that while putting on a fashion show this week was “incredibly hard” he didn’t want to cancel the show and thus surrender “to the evil that has already hurt me so much for almost 30 years.”

“This show needs no explanation, it is a dedication to fearlessness, to resistance and to the victory of love and peace,” he concluded.

