Here’s a makeup trick for the no-fuss ladies and gents among us! We all want to make the most of our eye color, but for those of us who are short on time, sometimes we settle for the bare minimum. But that’s about to change because Gigi Hadid’s makeup artist, Erin Parsons, who also happens to be the Maybelline Global Makeup Artist, shared her one-step trick that the key to making eye color pop is already in your makeup bag: black liner. But the trick is all in how you use it.

In the caption of her most recent Instagram post, Parsons explains that if you line the inner rim of the eyes with black liner and keep the look super clean it will create the effect of brighter eyes and make the color of your eyes stand out without using a ton of other shades on the face.

Of course, to do this you could pick up one of Maybelline’s latest launches: the Hyper Tight Liner. Important to note: tight liner is supposed to look precise, so no matter which pencil you choose make sure it’s not a kohl eye definer — you want the pigment to stay right where you put it.

Once you’ve rimmed your eyes with the tight liner, keep the rest of your face natural like Parsons did for the ad Gigi appears in. Swipe some subtle shadow on the lids, dab tawny blush on the cheeks and add a little lip balm to your pout. The effect: polished and primped, but not try-hard in the least.

