Quick change!

Although Gigi Hadid started out her day with her signature long, layered hairstyle, she ended it with a dramatically different look.

PHOTOS: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2015

On her way to a photo shoot for W on Nov. 12 in New York City, Hadid’s straightened blonde hair fell onto the statement collar of her Kempner coat. But when she left the shoot hours later, Hadid, 20, wore a short, curly hairstyle in a darker blonde color. The wig wasn’t the only souvenir she left with — the Maybelline brand ambassador ditched her blue coat and kept warm in a white bathrobe instead.

PHOTOS: Dramatic hair makeovers

While the cropped style is new, the ringlets bear a resemblance to her Halloween costume as Grease’s Sandy.

PHOTOS: Celebs' best Halloween 2015 costumes

It’s been a busy week for Hadid, who made her debut in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after being rejected twice on Tuesday, Nov. 10. BFF Kendall Jenner also walked in her first show alongside Hadid, and veterans Behati Prinsloo, Lily Aldridge, and Alessandra Ambrosio.

“She was born an angel,” her mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster, told reporters at the event. “This didn’t just fall into her lap. She missed it twice. This was her third try and she pulled it off.”

Should she keep the new flirty ‘do? Vote in our poll above!

Should Gigi Hadid keep her new hairstyle? Yes - love it! No - her long hair is better! 5710 Total Votes

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!