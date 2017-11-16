Gigi Hadid knows a thing or two about a killer pair of shoes. The supermodel signed on as a spokesmodel for Stuart Weitzman a few years back and since then our feet have never been the same. But as it happens, her footwear is more than just chic, it helps build schools in partnership with Pencils of Promise.

Hadid made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where she dished that last year, her Stuart Weitzman Gigi Boot helped fund the building of three schools with the charity. That’s not all: Hadid has yet another shoe collaboration, a mule that comes in two versions, the EyeLove and the EyeMoreLove and the proceeds are committed to building and additional three schools in Ghana, Guatemala and Laos. Is there anything more stylish than a killer pair of kicks that also do good by helping kids get the education they deserve? Nope!

In fact, she was honored earlier this week for her work the cause at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards. During the event, Hadid gave some of her tips and tricks for how she stays so inspirational. “Find what puts a pep in your step. React to what’s inspiring you by setting that into motion, creatively or otherwise. Wear something crazy. Go on a walk at sunrise. Donate your time to charity. Spend the day printing out pictures of whatever and make a binder of the hotel you hope to own one day, or the charity you hope to start,” she said. “Whatever makes you excited about your day is important, and your dreams are more powerful beyond materialization of them.”

As for the actual shoe, trust that Hadid is flexing her style know-how with the design. The pointed toe slide comes in three different styles: you can get them with a single print evil eye, a patterned evil eye, or just solid suede. And the color selection? Think neutral: black, camel and slate gray. Basically, there’s a charitable slide for just about any woman in the capsule collection.

