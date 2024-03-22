Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Gisele Bündchen has been cooking up some seriously stylish outfits.

The supermodel hit the Big Apple on Thursday, March 21, for an appearance on The View to discuss her new cookbook, Nourish. She wore a dark turtleneck, a midi denim skirt and Celine leather boots, adding on a camel coat and a Saint Laurent bag outside of the studio.

Bündchen’s exact skirt is a Victoria Beckham design — and it sells for $580. Want to try this type of style without breaking the bank? You need to see our similar Amazon pick!

Get the Fisoew Frayed Long Jean Skirt for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Amazon skirt evokes Bündchen’s piece in numerous ways, from its vintage blue wash to its added seam details and frayed hem. There are belt loops as well, in case you want to accessorize like the already-bestselling author.

Long denim skirts are having a superstar moment in the fashion world right now, and Bündchen just proved that they’re here to stay. They’re so easy to style too, whether you wear them with designer boots, simple sneakers or square-toe flats.

Want to check out some other similar options before finalizing your purchase? We came prepared! You can click through seven other skirts that reminded Us of Bündchen’s below!

