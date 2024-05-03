Giuliana Rancic has nothing but nice things to say about Zendaya — especially when it comes to the actress’ formidable red carpet style.

“She’s incredible,” Rancic, 49, told People of Zendaya’s in an interview published on Thursday, May 2. “I think it’s always fun to watch people from the beginning and then you see how they grow both in their work and also in every aspect of their career.”

Rancic’s kind words come nine years after she made headlines for saying Zendaya, now 27, looked like she “smells like patchouli oil or weed” at the 2015 Oscars. At the ceremony, which marked Zendaya’s first time at the big event, she wore her hair in dreadlocks.

Rancic was torn apart over her comments, which were made during an episode of E!’s Fashion Police following the awards show. Zendaya even spoke out, writing via Instagram at the time, “There is a fine line between what is funny and disrespectful.”

“Someone said something about my hair at the Oscars that left me in awe,” she continued. “Not because I was relishing in rave outfit reviews, but because I was hit with ignorant slurs and pure disrespect. To say that an 18 year old young woman with locs must smell of patchouli oil or ‘weed’ is not only a large stereotype but is outrageously offensive.”

Rancic eventually apologized to Zendaya, taking to Twitter (now X) to clarify what she meant.

“Dear @Zendaya, I’m sorry I offended you and others. I was referring to a bohemian chic look. Had NOTHING to do with race and NEVER would!!!” Rancic wrote.

Rancic subtly reflected on the moment to People, sharing that red carpet commentary has since evolved.

“I think that we’re at a place now where we just want to see the fashion,” she added.

Rancic retired from covering red carpets for E! in 2021.