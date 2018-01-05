Forget jewels, the accessory stars are clamoring to add to their all-black ensembles for the 2018 Golden Globes will be a pin — and Reese Witherspoon commissioned it!

According to the Hollywoodreporter.com, Witherspoon asked designer Arianne Phillips to create a pin to bring awareness to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund launched by the actress and other prominent Hollywood women including Shonda Rhimes and Emma Stone to give subsidized support to people who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace.

When asked how the collaboration came about, Phillips told the site, “Reese asked me to come to the actors’ group, and told me they were going to be wearing black and would I consider creating a pin for the nominees and male presenters. We were up against the holidays, but I said I could do it, and the first person I called was my partner-in-crime, [Los Angeles jewelry designer] Michael Schmidt.”

The design they created is a simple small black pin with the Time’s Up logo printed on it in white. It will surely stand out in the sea of black dresses and suits expected on the red carpet — as another show of support, many attendees are planning to dress in the dark hue from head-to-toe in a statement against abuse.

Seeded by Witherspoon and others with an initial $13 million, so far the campaign has seen a lot of support and organizers have plans to expand. According to Phillips, “Even though our initial goal is $15 million, this is going to be a nationwide legal defense fund to help everyone from domestic workers to farm workers to students.”

Not heading to the awards show like Witherspoon? You can show support by donating to the fund via a GoFundMe site.

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Seth Meyers, will air on NBC on Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

