Chris Messina hit the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet with a totally new hair color. The Mindy Project hunk stepped out with platinum blonde hair for the first time and social media users are split on the look.

The surprising change in appearance is likely for his latest role as villain Victor Zsaszin in DC film’s Bird of Prey. The film, which is set to premier in 2020, will follow the story of Harley Quinn. And the difference from his usual brunette hair hue is dramatic!

Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

As this comes as a total shock for insiders and fans alike, people on Twitter are having very strong – and hilarious – reactions to his brand new look. And not all of them are into it. “Y’all need to get it together Re: Chris Messina,” wrote one Twitter user. Another wrote, “I’m sure this is for a role but also OHMYGOD CHRIS MESSINA NO.”

However, other fans think the blonde locks propel him into a whole new level of hotness.

“Chris Messina being just as hot as a blonde confirms that he should be included in the list of hot Chrises in Hollywood. In this Ted Talk, I will,” Tweeted one person. Another wrote something that a lot of people agreed on: “Blond Chris Messina could get IT.”

Then there were others who just had some… thoughts. “Chris Messina looking like all of the gays I unfollowed on Instagram last year,” Tweeted one person, while another wrote, “blonde Chris Messina looks like a music producer you’ve never heard of who somehow has 14 Grammys.”

Keep scrolling if you want to check out some more hilarious Twitter reactions.

Chris Messina just told me Hogwarts should never have admitted half-bloods?? pic.twitter.com/unxcVwYrjs — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 6, 2019

Chris Messina’s hair color transformation elevated him from snack to full course meal. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/QN4U71ay3D — Michael Blackmon (@blackmon) January 7, 2019

is blonde chris messina hot, or is blonde chris messina hot because chris messina is hot — Emma Stefansky (@stefabsky) January 7, 2019

Knowing Chris Messina is straight but thirsting after him any way pic.twitter.com/lXhemfF60q — 90’s Meg Ryan (@SethRichard92) January 7, 2019

If you are pretending you wouldn’t let blonde Chris Messina ruin your life you are lying to yourself and also to god. pic.twitter.com/QHUYAyJpRl — Jessica Lynn Suchon (@JessicaLSuchon) January 7, 2019

Blonde #ChrisMessina is giving me hope for 2019! Here 👏🏻 For 👏🏻 It! 👏🏻 #GoldenGlobes2019 pic.twitter.com/egsI9pKkLs — Jessica Anna Motyka (@MotykaJessica) January 7, 2019

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!