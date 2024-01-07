The 2024 Golden Globes are just hours away.

The biggest names in TV and film are gearing up to bless Us with their style sense at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7. From gorgeous gowns to dapper suits, viewers can expect to feast their eyes on some serious fashion — especially after the 2023 celebration.

Last year, Selena Gomez was a vision in Valentino, Viola Davis was jovial in Jason Wu and Michelle Williams was glamorous in Gucci. Jessica Chastain shared a new take on the “naked” trend in a spider web-like Oscar de la Renta dress and Angela Bassett showed off her figure in a skintight sequin design by Pamela Rolland.

Of course, the Golden Globes aren’t just about the red carpet. The best shows and movies of 2023 will be honored with awe-inspiring accolades. Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was the most nominated movie across nine different categories, and Succession had the same amount of TV nominations.

Check back later to see what the stars wore and follow the show on CBS.