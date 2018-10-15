Goop is continuing on their path to global domination: the Gwyneth Paltrow-founded luxury wellness and lifestyle brand is adding to their impressive (and diverse) product range. And the latest? GoopGenes, a marine collagen powder supplement.

Much like it’s goopy big sister, GoopGlow, GoopGenes is all about your skin, specifically keeping it firm, smooth and healthy. The vanilla-infused powder is made with marine collagen, ceramides and astaxanthin, a blend that is meant to help improve skin moisture, elasticity and texture. All you have to do is drop it into a full glass of water and sip your way to a better complexion.

So why take collagen? Well, your skin is 75% collagen — it’s the primary protein that helps it retain its firm and plump appearance as well as its elasticity. But over time and with exposure to UV rays and pollution, production declines, which can lead to wrinkles, rough skin, crepiness and loss of moisture. The logic here: support the skin from the inside out.

As for the ingredients, GoopGenes is chock full of skin super heroes. The marine collagen in the formulation is derived from wild Alaskan pollock, for an easily digestible collagen peptide. But there is also ceramosides phytoceramides in the blend, all for the purpose of targeting wrinkles by preserving skin barrier function and helping to retain moisture. Also in the mix: astareal astaxanthin sources from freshwater microalgae to protect and support skin hydration as well as target skin-damaging free radicals. Last but not least, in every pre-dosed packet, you get a helping of aloe vera concentrate which helps with hydration.

Prior to GoopGenes, Goop released GoopGlow, a morning super powder supplement meant to give the body an infusion of vitamins C,E, COQ10, lutein and zeaxanthin to help support the skin’s photo-protective functions (meaning it provides protection from pollution and sun damage) as well as support collagen synthesis and neutralize free radicals. So you can consider this the superhero sidekick duo to keep your skin gorgeous 365 days a year.

GoopGenes is available now for $20 for 5 packets or $95 for 30 packets.

