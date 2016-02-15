UPDATE: Sadly the livestream is now over, but you can still catch up on all of the red carpet looks, winners and updates of the Grammys 2016 here.

Never forget J.Lo’s plunging Versace gown! Ahead of music’s biggest night, at the 2016 Grammys on Monday, February 15, all eyes will be on the star-studded red carpet. Watch Us Weekly’s livestream above, kicking off at 5 p.m. EST, to catch all the biggest — and riskiest! — fashion moments.

The 58th annual Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on both coasts for the first time ever. Taylor Swift, Adele, Carrie Underwood, Rihanna, Demi Lovato, Kendrick Lamar, Johnny Depp, Justin Bieber, Luke Bryan, John Legend, Ellie Goulding, Meghan Trainor, Robin Thicke and Chris Stapleton are among those performing.

Lamar is nominated for a whopping 11 awards, including Album of the Year. Swift and The Weeknd will also surely take home an award — both are nominated for seven!

Did we mention that in 2011, Lady Gaga (who will be performing a David Bowie tribute this year) arrived in a translucent incubating egg? Yeah, you won’t want to miss it!

The 58th annual Grammy Awards air live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.

