Gwyneth Paltrow’s style is timeless — and her new Goop holiday ad is proof.

The lifestyle brand took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 14, to share its curated gift guide, which Goop boasted helps shoppers “choose gifts as multifaceted as the recipients.”

In the ad, Paltrow, 51, hosted a holiday dinner attended by different past versions of herself, all of whom receive presents that reflect their aesthetic. One of the guests was Paltrow as seen at the 1999 Oscars ceremony. To represent the memorable night — which saw Paltrow win best actress for her role in Shakespeare in Love — she wore the exact bubblegum pink taffeta gown by Ralph Lauren that fans first saw on the red carpet over two decades ago.

Paltrow even styled her hair in the same sleek side-part bun and accessorized with a diamond necklace and sparkly stud earrings like she did at the ceremony.

The look has been hailed as one of the best Oscars outfits of all time. Paltrow told reporters at the time that she just wanted to “look really sweet,” per Marie Claire. “If you think about how much people are talking about something as silly as a dress, I think it would make me absolutely incapable of leaving the house. So, I just tuned it all out and wore what I thought was pretty.”

Related: Oscars: The Best and Boldest Dresses of All Time From Vivien Leigh's 1940s gown to Reese Witherspoon's off-the-shoulder stunner in 2015, see the most memorable Oscars red carpet looks!

In 2015, Paltrow told The Hollywood Reporter that she saved the gown for daughter Apple to wear to prom. “Maybe she’ll wear it to prom and do a Pretty in Pink thing and resew it and cut it up,” Gwyneth told the publication. (Paltrow shares Apple, now 19, and son Moses, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin.)

In addition to the Oscars style nod in the Goop holiday ad, Paltrow dressed up as her character Margot in The Royal Tenenbaums and Pepper Potts from Iron Man.

Paltrow founded Goop in September 2008 as a newsletter that provided “new age” advice. The brand has since evolved into a media site with interviews and travel recommendations as well as a shop that offers clean beauty, fashion and home decor.

Her most noteworthy home product is perhaps the “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, which was unveiled in January 2020.

Related: Jade Eggs, Bee Stings and More of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Most Eyebrow-Raising Goop Mo... In Goop we trust? Gwyneth Paltrow has courted controversy since launching her wellness and lifestyle brand, Goop, in 2008. What started as a weekly newsletter from the Clean Plate author, grew to an expansive website that spawned a fashion line, wellness products, recipe portal, podcast, magazine and health summit, among other projects. “We operate from […]

Paltrow exclusively told Us Weekly that the candle was launched with the goal of promoting feminism. “You grew up getting messaging around the feminine care that was heavily scented with synthetic fragrances and all this kind of thing,” she shared. “I just felt it was time to make a bit of a feminist statement around accepting who we are and our femininity.”