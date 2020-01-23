Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina candle is sold out, but that’s not stopping it from taking over the world. On an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, January 23, the Goop founder revealed the story behind the unexpected scent.

“Well, it’s a candle,” laughed Paltrow, after Meyers requested a description of the product. “And so, it’s called This Smells Like My Vagina.”

She continued, “So, it sort of started as a joke. I was with the nose Douglas Little for his brand Heretic and we were kind of messing around. And I smelled this beautiful thing, and I was like, ‘That smells like my vagina.’ And I was kidding, obviously. And we were on mushrooms.”

The wellness expert quickly followed up the mushroom comment and said, “No, we weren’t. We weren’t on mushrooms.”

In addition to being the ultimate conversation piece, Paltrow also thinks of it as a way for women to celebrate their vagina’s and ward off patriarchy. “You know, I think women; a lot of us have grown up feeling certain degrees of shame around our bodies or whatever. So this is just a little bit of, you know, a subversive candle for all of us out there.”

According to Goop, the candle has a “warm” scent, created with geranium, cedar absolutes, Damask rose and ambrette scene. It even comes packaged in a box patterned with flowers resembling the female anatomy.

If you’re dying to light this candle in your home or even better — at work! — the good news is that you can add your name and email to the growing waitlist on Goop.com.

Paltrow is no stranger to selling curious items on her lifestyle website. Another buzzed-about good (second to the vagina candle, of course) is the Jade Egg ($66), designed to be inserted in one’s vagina to help increase sexual energy. There isn’t much of an explanation on the brand’s site, but what we do know is that Goop’s unable to accept returns.