Rub a dub dub! Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle site Goop is expanding its wellness offerings with a new line of bath soaks. So while we can’t all live like the Academy Award-winner, at least we can bathe like her — albeit in a bathroom that is probably a little less spa-like than the one she is lounging in!

With five cheekily-named soaks in the collection, there is supposed to be an offering “for every moment.” The blends are said to incorporate elements of Chinese medicine, herbalism and aromatherapy and each have their own unique concentrations of salts, botanicals and essential oils.

Of all the options, the one called The Martini — an “emotional detox bath soak” with Himalayan pink salt and chia seed oil that “center the body and spirit” and “take the edge off during turbulent times or after a crazy day” — speaks to us most (though maybe we’re just jonesing for happy hour). But with G.Nite for help sleeping, G.Tox for detoxifying, Phys.Ed for post-workout recovery and Nurse! for combatting those pesky winter colds, there is essentially an option for whatever ails you.

Each $35 bag contains three cups of the blend, which is enough for three baths. Yes, that works out to more than $12 a soak, but this is the woman who suggested a $14,000 pilates reformer as a gift, so let’s keep some perspective here.

On the Goop site, Paltrow said she personally “fell in love” with bathing while she was in the U.K. filming Emma some two decades ago and would unwind from a damp, chilly day on set with some tub time. After years of mixing her own salt and oil concoctions at home, she developed these five blends with NYC herbalist and acupuncturist Paul Kempisty.

While we can’t be certain indulging in a Goop bath soak will get us any closer to Paltrow’s glowing skin or general wellness #goals, we’re up for any excuse to jump in the tub!

