You glow, girl! Hailey Baldwin is in NYC for New York Fashion Week, and she has been rocking beauty looks that can only be described as lit. Her highlighter game was strong at the amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, February 7, and her makeup artist shared a snap from earlier in the day showing a level of radiance only eclipsed by the sun.

Hitting the red carpet at the annual charity event, Baldwin stunned in white embellished Roberto Cavalli gown, complete with sheer paneling and flower detailing. Hairstylist Owen Gould was behind the sleek, half-up half-down braided style for the 21-year-old, but we were blinded by her glowing cheekbones. Makeup artist Robert Sesnek created the sculpted, California-girl look that included a golden complexion, fluttery eyelashes and a nude lip that helped to give her glamorous gown some cool-girl edge.

To give her body an all-over glow, Sesnek applied ALLEVEN London Colourshield Hydrating Tinted Protection in Sand and applied to body, legs and arms. After creating a subtle contour by mixing several shades of Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, he applied Laura Mercier Crème Cheek Color in Praline and Canyon to further warm up her face. He then used the brand’s Face Illuminator Powder in Indiscretion to highlight the tear ducts, nose, Cupid’s bow and upper cheeks, resulting in that lit-from-within luminosity.

Before attending the gala, Baldwin was making the rounds at NYFW, and makeup artist Morgane Martini shared a behind-the-scene peek at the radiant look she dreamed up for the model. She first perfected Baldwin’s complexion using the new Marc Jacobs Beauty Shameless Foundation that is launching on Friday, February 9. To create the outer-worldly glow, she layered the brand’s Dew Drops, a golden liquid highlighter, with the Air Blush blush and bronzer in Flesh and Fantasy — a shimmery ivory and bronze duo.

To add to the bronzed goddess feel, Martini kept Baldwin’s eyes tonal by using the Seeking and Infamous shades from the Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-conic Palette in Glambition to cover the lids and the Fineliner eyeliner in Truffled (a golden brown) to add definition. A coat of the Velvet Noir Mascara added volume and length to the lashes, while the New Nudes lipstick in Role Play was behind her duty pink pout. Undone waves by hairstylist Cameron Jon completed the look.

No matter the season, we’ll be bookmarking this sun-kissed glow for future reference!

