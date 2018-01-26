Ladies, rest-assured, we have found your beauty look for girls’ night out this weekend, thanks to Hailey Baldwin. The supermodel posed for an pre-Grammys Instagram snapshot for makeup artist Vincent Oquendo wearing epic blue liner that we all need to copy ASAP.

You’re probably thinking, “blue eyeliner?!” but hear us out, because rocking a look like this comes down to the technique. Upon closer inspection, Oquendo applied an inky black liner to Baldwin’s upper lid stopping at the end of her lash line. Then where the flick stars, so does blended cobalt shadow. The key here is to blend the black liner into the shadow oh-so slightly, so there is a gradation of color in the flick — subtle, but crucial to keep the look seamless.

Oquendo also applied the same shadow along the supermodel’s lower lash line (somewhat thicker) and then joined it into the flick. But towards the inner corner, Oquendo made the Guess model’s eyes seem even bigger and more defined by extending the black liner into the inner corner (think Cleopatra — very glamorous). The move that made it all stand out: he gave the upper lids a wash of peach shadow to create a warm canvas for the cool cat eye.

He then balanced the Queen of the Nile vibe with fresh sink and a neutral pink lip. While we don’t know which lippie Oquendo used on Baldwin, we are obsessed with Charlotte Tilbury Pillowtalk lipstick, which flatters just about every skin tone imaginable.

We saw a similar look to this on the Marc Jacobs runway at New York Fashion Week. That look, though done completely in black, followed the same thicker-on-top shape. It seems the fashion world is always updating the cat eye and this season’s is all about the drama.

Want more colorful eye makeup inspo? See how the celebs like Billie Lourd have been rocking every color under the sun — because bright eye makeup is going to be major in 2018.

