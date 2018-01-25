Calling it: the shearling coat is having a major moment. The style that we all rocked in the early aughts is back and being worn by the likes of Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Olivia Wilde and more celebs. And while everyone is rocking the look, they’re all wearing their own twist whether it’s denim, colorful shearling, suede — there are so many ways to wear this cozy, comfy and practical cold-weather option. See how the stars are rocking shearling!