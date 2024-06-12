Halle Berry got out of a fashionable bind with the help of her longtime stylist, Lindsay Flores.
Berry, 57, took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 11, to share a hilarious clip of herself struggling to take off an Anna Quan shirt, which featured a white oxford that was equipped with a black tube top. “Let’s get this baby, [off]” Berry said as Flores attempted to pull the blouse over Berry’s head without success.
“Bitch, there’s a zipper,” Berry quipped, as both women cracked up. “You’re making it harder than it has to be.”
Flores then unzipped the piece, but still struggled to get it over Berry’s shoulders. “Jesus, we might have to cut it off,” she told the actress.
After several more tries, the women grew exhausted as the garment did not budge. At one point Berry stumbled forward as Flores tugged forcefully on the shirt. “Hold on,” Flores told Berry, as the actress begged her to watch out for her “boobs.”
Berry even questioned why Flores even had her wear it. “Can somebody cut this off?” Berry said through laughter. “Anna Quan, we might have to cut this s—t off,” she joked.
After Flores hilariously “greased up” Berry’s elbow by licking her, her arm popped out of the top.
“Bad and Booshy back at it slaving for fashion! @iamlindsayflores,” Berry captioned the post.
This isn’t the first time Flores and Berry struggled with an article of clothing. In May 2023, the actress shared a clip of her stylist helping her squeeze into custom Dolce & Gabbana boots.
In the clip, Berry stopped around her dressing room attempting to get the colorful heel fully on her foot.
“They were literally made for you!” Flores said as the actress struggled to make the boots fit.
“Well literally they are not. If they were literally made for me they would fit me,” Berry replied. Flores then instructed her to “make the best of it” as Berry continued to stumble around the room.
“This is not gonna work,” she giggled. The actress did not reveal if she eventually got the shoes on or not.