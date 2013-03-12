Halle Berry Shows Crazy Cleavage in Super Low-Cut Dress on Jay Leno

Holy Halle! On The Tonight Show Monday, March 11, Halle Berry made host Jay Leno's jaw drop by wearing a short black dress that showed massive cleavage. Not only did the LBD feature a plunging neckline, but it also had a high slit in the front.

"I take it back, I like this dress better!" Leno told Berry, of the dress she wore on his show. "My wife and I [had] both agreed you had the best dress at the Oscars."

For the 2013 Oscars on Feb. 24, Berry wore a glittery black and metallic custom Versace dress. But The Call actress, 46, says she almost wore a different gown.

"I had a conversation with Donatella Versace. We told her that I wanted to go to the Oscars as a Bond girl, like if a Bond girl would go in 2013. So she came up with what her idea of it was, but she's out of the country," the Die Another Day star explained to Leno. "So she put it in a suitcase, shipped it here and I got it the day before the Oscars."

"So the day before — I had some other dress that I was going to wear which was beautiful — I pulled this out it out and it was just like [Bam!] and it fit perfectly," Berry said. "I felt like I was wearing a Ferrari."

"I enjoy driving a Ferrari," Leno joked flirtatiously. "Can you drive a stick shift? I'm curious."

"He always does this to me when I come on the show," Berry told the audience with a laugh.

But Berry's so-called Ferrari dress did have one flaw. She said there are no pictures of her posing with her hands on her hips because she couldn't lift her arms in the long-sleeved jeweled gown.

"It's just the way it was," she said of the designer gown. "I couldn't do it."

