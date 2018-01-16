Game over, guys! Halle Berry has shut down the red carpet for good. The iconic actress stepped out for the NAACP Awards on Monday, January 15, in a red and black Reem Acra gown that basically redefined what it is to wear a barely-there dress to an event.

The 51-year-old actress left little to the imagination. While the top of the sweetheart red beaded strapless bodice shows off the Academy Award winner’s toned arms and shoulders, it’s the bottom half of her gown that is truly one-of-a-kind. Starting at her navel, the skirt has a sheer swiss dot and lace panel, that, uh, shields her lady garden from view. And the back? Same deal.

To balance the daring look, the sides of her dress are classic and her hair and makeup look? Natural and understated.

Berry has nothing to hide — if she did, her dress would reveal it — but that’s because the actress takes care of herself and stays on top of her workouts. She told the LA Times in August 2015, “It’s a lot harder than it used to be. As I get older, I am more conscious of what I eat. I have never worked out with a lot of weights unless I had to for a film role. Left to my own devices, I just do cardio,” she explained. “I do exercises that involve my own body weight, because I never want to get too muscly. I am diabetic, so exercising has always been a part of managing my disease and keeping my sugars under control.”

The question is, with this look have we reached the peak of the nearly nude dress? The style has been the talk of the red carpet for years now, with stars rocking the look in a multitude of ways — like Catherine Zeta Jones at the 2018 Golden Globes or Bella Hadid at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After Party. But this one just might stand out as the all-time hottest.

