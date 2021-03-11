Halle Berry Transforms Her Backyard into a Red Carpet: Pics

Hot damn! Awards season has certainly looked a little different this year, but that’s not stopping Halle Berry from strutting her stuff down the red carpet. Well, a makeshift red carpet that is. In fact, to get her fashion fix, 54-year-old actress transformed her backyard — and changed into some haute couture — for a dramatic forest photo shoot.

And much to our approval, she took to Instagram on March 10 to share some snaps. She captioned the three-photo post, “Looking for a red carpet moment ✨ (This beauty was designed by @csiriano).”

The “beauty” of a two-piece set was designed by Christian Siriano. It features a voluminous, low-rise tulle ball skirt and a stunning sheer crop top with blue butterfly appliqués across the bodice and sleeves. The top alone retails for $2,300.

While the gown is absolutely gorgeous, what really caught our eye was Berry’s washboard abs. Consider Us speechless!

The John Wick actress accessorized her look with Melida Maria jewelry. And obviously no red carpet appearance — official or not — is complete without the support of a killer glam squad.

Hairstylist Sarah Seward created a messy updo for Berry using products from Oribe, R and Co and hot tools from GHD North America. Makeup artist Jorge Monroy didn’t disappoint either. He gave the mom of two a graphic metallic eyeliner “lewk.” Oh, and there where rhinestones involved.

The star’s 6.8 million Instagram followers were quick to chime in with their widespread approval of this pandemic-era photo shoot. In fact, even Siriano gave his seal of approval, writing “Omg love love love you,” with a series of black hearts. Other famous friends including Kerry Washington, Tia Mowry, Ciara and Vanessa Bryant echoed their support for Berry’s spontaneous shoot.

Other fans pointed out that Berry was in no need of carpet — she successfully made her own. One person writes, “I think a red carpet is looking for you.” Another adds: “Halle Berry is always a red carpet moment you just don’t get to see it all the time.”

The Catwomen star’s decision to get all dolled up with nowhere to go, is pretty reasonable considering awards season has looked quite different this past year. At the 2021 Golden Globes, the red carpet was limited to strictly presenters. The rest of the nominees tuned in from the comfort of their own homes.

Berry isn’t the only celeb longing for the days of red carpet glam. Back in January 2021, Chrissy Teigen posted a photo via Instagram of her equally as dressed up in a Zuhair Murad red gown. She captioned the photo, “Fitting for the nothing awards.”