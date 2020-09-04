Hannah Ann Sluss Shares Tips for Thick Brows, Getting Over a Breakup

Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss is known for her lush, full eyebrows and public love life, so when Stylish got the details on both topics, we were all ears.

The model, 24, shared her beauty and breakup hacks while promoting her boohoo collection edit that features sexy tops, mini dresses, jumpsuits, denim options, swimsuits and accessories.

Although her sense of fashion ranges from laid-back casual to full-on glam, the reality star keeps her makeup and skincare routine consistent.

“I love putting Vaseline on my eyebrows at night,” she says. “I swear they grow back thicker and fuller.”

Another trick she practices: “I make sure to apply body lotion on right after I shower, while I’m still damp, so that the product absorbs better.”

Beyond her unique tips, Sluss relies on tried-and-true advice too, including getting ample hydration from the inside out.

“Drinking a gallon of water a day makes a world of a difference. It clears up my skin and allows me to wear less makeup and feel more confident,” she notes.

While her beauty regimen sounds easy enough to follow, Sluss’ advice for getting over heartbreak is more extensive.

“Take time to take care of yourself, give yourself time to heal and process your loss, allow yourself to feel all those emotions and give yourself time to cry,” she advises.

Fans watched Peter Weber propose to Sluss on the March finale of The Bachelor. They later learned that the pilot, 29, called off the engagement shortly after the show started airing in January, citing his unresolved feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett as the reason for the split.

Two days after Weber and Prewett, 24, reunited at the live After the Final Rose in March, they announced they weren’t moving forward with their romance. He subsequently traveled to Chicago to see his now-girlfriend, Kelley Flanagan, who finished in fifth place on his season.

Instead of focusing on relationship drama, Sluss began journaling to deal with her pain and recommends others do the same.

“Whenever you feel hurt, stop what you are doing and remind yourself of things that you can be grateful for. … During my own break up, I would start everyday with gratitude by writing down things I could be thankful for,” she shares. “It’s all in your mind and attitude. I truly believe the more positive person you are, the more positive things in life will happen to you.”

The star also suggests that her social media followers reach out to her if they need one-on-one guidance: “If you need help, send me a DM. I love reading them and getting to know my audience better and about their lives.”

Other than writing and keeping good company, Sluss loves distracting herself with good TV and movies.

“I’m obsessed with any cooking show or HGTV and I really love the Disney+ cooking show Be Our Chef,” she says. “I’m also a hopeless romantic, so I love the classics like Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty.”