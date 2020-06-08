The Meaning Behind Hayden Panettiere’s ‘Newish’ Neck Tattoo

Hayden Panettiere has a “newish” tattoo! The Nashville alum finally created a public Instagram page to give her growing number of followers a look at the cool design.

The tattoo lives on the back of the star’s neck and it was brought to life by tattoo artist Brendan Rowe. The design is of The Eye of Ra, an Egyptian symbol of protection.

The 30-year-old captioned the black-and-white pic, “Newish ink #TheEyeOfRa 🌞” and attributed photo credit to photographer Emily Buckingham (@bonesthenskin on the ‘gram).

“That’s pretty n cool. I would get something like this if I were to get one,” wrote one of the actress’ 160,000 Instagram followers.

“Okay @haydenpanettiere I see you,” another fan commented. “I didn’t know you were woke with that ancient wisdom 💫 impressive.”

Panettiere’s tattoo post came just a day after the former Nashville star returned to Instagram on Saturday, June 6. She posted not one, but 10 photos to her feed.

Her first post was a stunning selfie, which she captioned, “Hello everyone! Finally posting publicly. Hope everyone is staying healthy and safe.”

Fans can clearly see she’s sitting on a beach in the next post, which she continued, “Glad I got to breathe in the fresh air and take my mask off for a min. while no one was around. Otherwise I’m in one all the time!”

Panettiere has taken social media breaks before and even seems to always return with an updated look. This time it was some major body art and last time it was a seriously dramatic haircut.

On December 10, 2019, she took to Twitter to post for the first time in 10 months, showcasing a short hairstyle with buzzed sides and longer, golden fringe at the top. The look resembled that of her 2011 Scream 4 character, Kirby Reed’s — and she knew it.

“Channeling my inner #Kirby #Scream4,” she wrote in the Tweet. “Thanks to my boys @anthonyleonard.”

