Hayden Panettiere gave the two-toned hair trend a fruity upgrade.

The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday, September 18, to show off her freshly dyed mane, which features green roots and pink strands. “Love my new watermelon vibes up top!” Panettiere captioned the social media post, praising hairstylist Erick Orellana of Roil Salon in Beverly Hills. “You’re the best!”

Orellana showed off the color job via his own Instagram account, gushing that the makeover was perfect to “end the last week of summer.”

Panettiere’s latest look comes after she unveiled a fully pink crown earlier this month.

“Pink hair don’t care! #photoshoot #pinkhair #glamteam,” Panettiere captioned a September 3 Instagram photo showing off her light pink tresses. She accentuated the hue with matching shimmery eye shadow and lip gloss. She also donned a white robe and a nose ring for the shot.

When she’s not playing around with color, Panettiere isn’t afraid to experiment with length. Through the years, she’s donned extensions, pixie cuts and bangs.

Panettiere famously brought back her bob — with a bit more length — when she reprised her role as Kirby Reed in Scream VI, which premiered in March. The film’s producer, William Sherak, talked about what led to the character’s hairstyle change during a March interview with Variety.

“There was a whole conversation about what the right thing was,” he told the outlet. “And [what] she felt comfortable with coming back 10, 11 years later.”

Sherak continued: “I think we settled on something that she looks great in, was comfortable with and it was the right thing for Kirby today. 90 percent of it is she has to be comfortable in her skin on set with what character she’s playing.”

Panettiere previously opened up about returning to the fan-favorite franchise during a July 2022 appearance on Good Morning America. “I called them up myself and was like, ‘So, you guys don’t, like, happen to want to bring Kirby back, do you?’” Panettiere said. “I wanted to be in it that badly.”

Her return to the big screen came after she took some time away from the spotlight after struggling with alcoholism and postpartum depression. (She shares daughter Kaya, 8, with ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.)

Ahead of Scream’s premiere, Panettiere mourned the passing of her brother Jasen, who died at age 28 of an enlarged heart.