We know Heather Rae Young said yes to fiancé Tarek El Moussa, but after her most recent Instagram, she has Us wondering if she also said yes to the dress.

Young, 33, spent February 23 shopping for her wedding dress at Galia Lahav in Los Angeles, California. For the excursion, the Selling Sunset enlisted the help of her costars Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald, who got married just last year.

“Reunited with my girls ☺️🥂 Such a fun girls day today and we mayyy or may not have tried on wedding dresses and sipped on champagne all day long 😆 What kind of dress style do you think I’m gonna wear for my wedding!? Simple, extravagant, lace, mermaid, ball gown – I wanna hear all your predictions below,” Young captions her Instagram post with Stause, 39, and Fitzgerald, 40.

For the outing, the future Mrs. El Moussa was a picture perfect bride-to-be, wearing white shorts and a matching cutout blazer with a plunging neck line. Stause wore a half up half down ‘do and a floral print mini with a puff sleeve. Fitzgerald on the other hand went for an edgier vibe, rocking a leopard print spaghetti strap dress and her hair in a slicked back style.

Young started her day hours earlier to test out potential wedding hairstyles and makeup. She opted for a Rapunzel-eque ‘do that cinched three braids at the nape of her neck and flowed into ponytail with loose waves. As for her makeup, Rae went with a soft smoky eye and pink lip.

After getting glammed up, she joined Stuase and Fitzgerald on a party bus en route to the Galia Lahav showroom, where castmate Christine Quinn also went shopping in season 3 of Selling Sunset.

While we don’t have confirmation if Young found the dress of her dreams, she did show off a possible contender. In her Instagram story, she stuns in a form fitting, off-the-shoulder lacy gown with a small train.

Young is plans to marry her HGTV fiancé, 39, after the pandemic settles down. But in the meantime, she’s showing her love with some new ink. On February 8, she posted a photo of a tattoo on her back that reads, “Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa.”

She later deleted the post after receiving negative comments. “You know, I don’t like negativity. I don’t like negativity on my page,” she told Us. “It really upsets me. And so, I’d rather just take it down and move on from that.”