Hilaria Baldwin Talks Twinning With Daughter Carmen and New Headband Collab

Mommy and me! When Hilaria Baldwin needs outfit inspo, all she has to do is see what her 7-year-old daughter Carmen is wearing and just like that, the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost is inspired to create a twinning look.

Because the mother-daughter duo love matching their outfits so much, when Baldwin, 36, got the opportunity to team up with Lele Sadoughi for a mommy and me headband line featuring embellished white, black and light pink options, the partnership was a no-brainer.

“Carmen loves coordinating her outfits with me,” Baldwin, who also shares Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Eduardo, 2 months, with her husband Alec Baldwin, exclusively tells Stylish.

“We have little denim jumpsuits that are the same and she got really excited about these headbands because she wants to be exactly the same. You can tell little kids, ‘We’re both wearing black dresses. We’re twinning!’ And they’ll be like, ‘It’s not the exact same,’ but these headbands are exactly the same,” she explains.

Besides matching perfectly, the headbands can easily amp up any look. Not to mention, they can even cure a bad hair day.

‘Whether you have an amazing blowout and your hair looks really great, or it doesn’t, a headband makes you feel more put together. … It just makes everything a little more festive,” the Living Clearly Method author says. “You can be wearing all black and put on a black headband or put on a colorful one and have it be an accent.”

And whether the fashionable duo is wearing similar get-ups or not, Baldwin admires Carmen’s ability to experiment and have fun with style and beauty. “Carmen is a big fashion girl,” the yoga instructor explains. “One of her favorite activities during quarantine has been dress up and she’s all into putting on makeup.”

That makes one of them! “I haven’t been wearing makeup and she’ll come down in a full face of makeup. She’s just having fun and isn’t seeing anyone, but it’s been fun to watch her sense of style develop,” Baldwin notes. “She really is not trying to look like other people, which I think is so amazing.”

Baldwin says the little girl has been pulling her own inspiration from outside sources. “She watches these really cool videos on how to turn pants into a dress or shorts into a top and she’s constantly mixing and matching. I went through something similar at that age, but I think she does it so much better.”

And Carmen seemingly agrees with the sentiment. “I feel like I’m young and I think I’m kind of cool, but to her I am not at all,” Baldwin teases. “She said to me the other night, ‘Mommy, you’re such a grown up.’ I was like, ‘Oh no. That’s like the worst thing you could have said to me.’ I’m like that kind of mom!”

But the fitness guru doesn’t think her outfit picks have changed too much since welcoming her five children. “I used to wear yoga clothes all the time because I was teaching all the time. I didn’t own many other clothes,” the Spain native shares.

“When I met Alec and started going to fancy events, I needed to get other things. Since becoming a mom, I went back to my original self, which is a lot of yoga clothes, but I also want to look more mature and more done up.”

As for her go-to look now: “I love my Carbon38 yoga pants paired with a little sweater and my knee-high black leather boots and my hair with no hair spray in it just blown out nicely.”

