Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Channel Hilarie Burton for Spring With This Green Floral Dress

By
Hilarie Burton at 92NY in New York City on April 1, 2024.
Hilarie Burton at 92NY in New York City on April 1, 2024.Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s not easy bein’ green — unless you’re channeling Hilarie Burton.

The One Tree Hill alum dressed for spring on Monday, April 1, as she led a conversation with Phillipa Soo and Maris Paquale Doran on their book, Piper Chen Sings, at 92NY in New York City. Burton wore a kelly green midi dress with a dainty floral print and slinky fabric, adding on slouchy black leather boots for contrast.

Burton’s dress was a prime example of dopamine fashion — want to brighten up your own closet (and mood) with a frock like hers? You’re in the right place!

Hilarie Burton, Phillipa Soo and Maris Pasquale Doran at 92NY in New York City on April 1, 2024.
Hilarie Burton, Phillipa Soo and Maris Pasquale Doran at 92NY in New York City on April 1, 2024. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
See it!

Get the Prettygarden Floral Bohemian Dress (originally $47) on sale for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Whether you’re on stage or grabbing brunch with your girls, this Prettygarden dress is the way to go for both spring and summer. Its integrated tie cinches the waist, but its long, flowy skirt will keep you comfortable and cool. The fluttery sleeves are just the icing on this already ultra-stylish cake!

Yes! Score 64% Off These Overly Comfy Adidas Sneakers Today!

Deal of the Day

Yes! Score 64% Off These Overly Comfy Adidas Sneakers Today! View Deal

Prettygarden Floral Bohemian Dress
You save: 11%

Prettygarden Floral Bohemian Dress

$42$47
See it!

This green dress comes in sizes S-XXL and is also available in black, blue and white variations. Another plus is that it’s made of 100% viscose, making it a breathable buy you’ll reach for again and again when faced with warm temperatures.

Think you might prefer longer sleeves? A shorter hem or a different type of floral print? We’ve got you. Check out seven other similar green dresses we spotted on our search below!

Shop more green floral dresses we love:

Kensie Floral Printed Contemporary Dress

Kensie Floral Printed Contemporary Dress

$36
See it!
BerryGo Wrap Floral Bohemian Dress

BerryGo Wrap Floral Bohemian Dress

$39
See it!
Eliza J Elbow Sleeve V-Neck Midi Dress

Eliza J Elbow Sleeve V-Neck Midi Dress

$48
See it!

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

In this article

Hilarie Burton

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!