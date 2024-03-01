Holly Robinson Peete carries all of the essentials in her Hermès bag, including hot sauce.

“I go nowhere without my hot sauce,” Robinson Peete, 59, exclusively told Us Weekly. “Beyoncé taught me that.”

Referencing Beyoncé’s lyric from her 2016 song “Formation” — “Earned all this money but they never take the country out me / I got a hot sauce in my bag, swag” — the 21 Jump Street alum proudly pulled out a mini hot sauce bottle from her Clemence Evelyne Hermès purse.

“I like [the bag] because it has an ‘H,’ you know, for Holly. [It’s] from, like, several seasons ago, and I bought it when I was in Portofino. I just love this bag,” Robinson Peete told Us. “I enjoy my big purchases and I keep the same bag for years. I don’t go back and get the next one because I’m too practical. I’ve got too many damn kids.”

Related: ‘21 Jump Street’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Following a successful run on Fox, 21 Jump Street and its cast have continued to find a place for themselves in the entertainment industry. The crime drama, which ran from 1987 to 1991, introduced viewers to stars including Johnny Depp, Peter DeLuise and Holly Robinson Peete, and focused on undercover police officers who investigated crimes […]

In addition to her favorite condiment, Robinson Peete gave Us an exclusive glimpse of what’s always in her bag, from beauty products to Christmas cards.

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of the actress’ must-haves and watch the video above for more:

SAG Membership Card

“I always travel with my SAG card,” she told Us. “Yay the strike’s over! I’ve been a [Screen Actors Guild] member since 1977. That’s a long time.”

Nest Holiday Scented Candle

“I never go anywhere without a candle,” Robinson Peete told Us. “I’m constantly in hotels. I always have to have my little candle. This one’s from Nest, it’s the holiday one. It smells so good.”

Pat McGrath Lip Gloss

“My favorite lip gloss,” she gushed. “Pat McGrath Labs. Isn’t this beautiful? Can’t you just eat this up?”

Broadway Playbill

Robinson Peete gave a shout-out to Leslie Odom Jr. and the cast of Broadway’s Purlie Victorious by pulling out her playbill from the show.

“Shout-out to an amazing play,” she said. “I love my playbill. Hi, Leslie Odom Jr.! You did a great job in this show.”

Related: Stars on Broadway! Celebrities Who’ve Taken the Stage Actors from Scarlett Johansson to even singers like Carly Rae Jepsen have exited stage left at some point in their careers. Click through to see which of your favorite stars have hit the stage on Broadway.

Gemtesa for Overactive Bladder

Robinson Peete loves her overactive bladder (OAB) medication so much she could kiss it.

“Of course I have my Gemtesa because I take it every day. It’s for my OAB symptoms. I love it,” she said before giving the bottle a kiss. “I just kissed it and said I loved it. I kissed my Gemtesa.”

Christmas Cards

“Don’t mind if I do, but I travel with some of my Christmas cards,” Robinson Peete told Us while pulling out a 2008 card from her wallet. “My one Martha Stewart moment of the year is my Christmas cards. I could probably put a more recent one in, but this is how I think of my kids.”

Robinson Peete shares twins Ryan and Rodney Jr., 26, and sons Robinson, 21, and Roman, 18, with her husband, former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete.

“[My kids] are a lot bigger than this now,” she added. “But I love my Christmas cards, and I guess I’m in denial that my children are adults.”