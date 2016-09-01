Stunning for a gala event — and easy for your weekend BBQ! Emma Stone rocked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival 2016 premiere of her new film, La La Land, on Wednesday, August 31, with a double-bun hairstyle that's surprisingly easy to recreate.

"Emma wore a stunning Atelier Versace gown to the opening of the Venice Film Festival, [so] I wanted her hair to have a modern look with a bit of edge," L'Oréal Paris celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak tells Us Weekly.

To create the style, Roszak, who also works with Zoe Saldana and Lily Collins, began by prepping the actress' back-to-red hair with L’Oréal Paris Advanced Haircare Extraordinary Oil Transforming Oil-In-Cream. She worked it into Stone's damp locks, then blow-dried her hair smooth.

The stylist created a deep side part in the Cruella actress' hair, then separated the length into top and bottom sections, making the line just above the ear. She pulled each section into a tight ponytail and secured with an elastic, spritzing L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold hair spray to make sure nothing budged. She then twisted each ponytail into a loose bun and pinned it in place, leaving the ends out for texture.

Last but not least, Roszak sprayed L’Oréal Paris Nutri-Gloss High Shine Glossing Mist all over the style, boosting the shine and guaranteeing a glossy finish.

