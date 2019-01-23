Huda Kattan found the perfect excuse to work with her muse, Jacqueline Fernandez. Huda Beauty is teaming up with Bollywood superstar for the brand’s latest collaboration.

Going back to her roots, the founder is expanding her lash line with the Jacqueline Lash. The new classic falsies are a double-stacked set that wear comfortably thanks to their lightweight design. The style is subtle red-carpet glamour, delivering soft and sexy volume, à la Fernandez.

“I just love Jacqueline’s style – she is the most graceful and glamorous woman I know, so I was super inspired to create a lash that was reminiscent of her playful elegance,” Kattan said in a statement from the brand. “The Jacqueline lash is perfect for getting an effortlessly glam look, and giving the eyes an expressive, doll-like look – exactly like Jacqueline!”

And the admiration is mutual! The Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant winner had also admired Huda’s work in the beauty world. “I was elated when Huda came to me with this collaboration as I’ve always been a huge fan and have followed her for years now,” she said. “She’s such an inspiration to me!”

Experimenting with all kinds of beauty products, the actress said lashes are something she uses quite frequently. So she was more than thrilled to work on creating a lash that represents her look, which she refers to as “flirty and dramatic, but still quite soft.”

With a price tag of $19, the lashes will be available to purchase on shophudabeauty.com, Sephora and Net-A-Porter starting Tuesday, January 29. These lashes are only the first in a continuing growing collection of collaborations. We can’t wait to see who else teams up with this beauty superstar!

